Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $28,857.78 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $28,857.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Darryl Bond sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 1,423,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

