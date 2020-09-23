YOU COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $454,270.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $454,270.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

