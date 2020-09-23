Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.45. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

