Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.21 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $142.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $143.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.93 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,262. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

