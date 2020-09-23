Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,427,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 397,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 17,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.