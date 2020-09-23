Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $257.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

