Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report sales of $35.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.30 million. Cutera reported sales of $46.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $143.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CUTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

