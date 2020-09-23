Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.19 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $40.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.51 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $36.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $160.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $165.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.92 million, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.