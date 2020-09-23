Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $40.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.51 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $36.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $160.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $165.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.92 million, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

