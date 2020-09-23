Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($1.01). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.97. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

