Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.15 Million

Analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report $448.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.30 million. KKR & Co Inc posted sales of $416.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after purchasing an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.