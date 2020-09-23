Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Knight Equity lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 24,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

