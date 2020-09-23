Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

