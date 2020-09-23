Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce $101.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $101.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.91 million to $400.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $439.32 million, with estimates ranging from $436.20 million to $442.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 12,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

