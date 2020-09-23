Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Shares of LCTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.