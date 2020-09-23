Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $10.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.20 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 183.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 571,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

