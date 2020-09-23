Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.77 Million

Analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $240.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $187.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $804.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $993.60 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

VOYA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 1,365,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.