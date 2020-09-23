Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $71.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.68 million to $72.14 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $293.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $294.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $300.26 million, with estimates ranging from $296.74 million to $304.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

