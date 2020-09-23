Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $306.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.30 million and the lowest is $299.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $285.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 7,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

