Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexander & Baldwin.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 357,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,194. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

