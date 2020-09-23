Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BOX reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. 72,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

