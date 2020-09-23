Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.91 Million

Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report sales of $642.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.52 million and the highest is $653.30 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $618.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

