Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

CCJ opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.