Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 231.7% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 711,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

