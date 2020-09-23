Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $9.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $7.48 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $41.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 million to $43.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.90 million, with estimates ranging from $52.34 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,388. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 424.42 and a beta of 1.84.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

