Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Endurance International Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIGI shares. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $727.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

