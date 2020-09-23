Zacks: Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $6,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 723,051 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.14. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.83 and a quick ratio of 31.83.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

