Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 491.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 238,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,159. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.