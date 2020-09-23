Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

