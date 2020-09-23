Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $281.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.90 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. Navient posted sales of $312.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NAVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 4,378,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,240,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,302 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

