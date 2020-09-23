Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,348,205. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

