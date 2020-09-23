Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,708 shares of company stock valued at $23,052,930 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.