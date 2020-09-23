Zacks: Analysts Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Total by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,670. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.