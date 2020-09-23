Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $5.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $30.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $24.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $26.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.24 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

ARVN traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 267,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,984. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

