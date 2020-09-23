Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,643. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

In related news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $30,042.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973. 9.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.