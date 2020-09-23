Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.78). Avrobio posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Avrobio stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,754. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $539.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avrobio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

