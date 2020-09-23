Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 67,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.