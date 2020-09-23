Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $39.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the highest is $39.45 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $38.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.79 million to $158.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.99 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $162.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $322.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.15. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

