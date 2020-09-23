Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.39 Million

Analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce $379.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $350.50 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $388.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.83. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.