Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $174.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $209.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $796.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $841.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $772.71 million, with estimates ranging from $681.74 million to $870.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,590. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.