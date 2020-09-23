Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,252. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

