Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

GL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,064. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

