Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.60. Greif posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Greif by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greif by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

