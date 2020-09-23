Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 413,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $12,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $10,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hub Group by 155.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $4,853,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

