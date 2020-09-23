Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.66. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hub Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,723. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

