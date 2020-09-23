Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.09. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

