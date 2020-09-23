Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.92). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

