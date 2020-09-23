Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $198.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $804.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $759.53 million, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $767.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ONB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 854,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

