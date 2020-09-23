Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Photronics also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 5,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $113,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $381,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Photronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

