Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.30 Million

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $154.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $155.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $156.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $614.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $615.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $656.50 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $658.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $113,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock worth $381,891 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,052. The stock has a market cap of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

