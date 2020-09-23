Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 655.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $478.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

